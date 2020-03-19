Buses lie idle as US schools close

About 200 school buses were left parked at the Montgomery County Public Schools Clarksburg Bus Depot on Monday after the closure of schools across the state of Maryland in the United States.

Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that all public schools in the state will be closed until next Friday. The move was part of measures by the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

During the closure, all public school buildings and buses will be cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus when the students and staff return.

State officials have also said that officials are looking at the possibility of closing schools past the original two-week period.

The governor has also ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, and set curbs on gatherings of more than 50 people this week.

