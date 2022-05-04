Boxed into a corner

Empty polyfoam boxes are piling up at the Wholesale Food Market in Hong Kong. China barred truck drivers from taking them back across the border due to the recent Covid-19 wave in Hong Kong.

The boxes, used for transporting fresh produce, are usually hauled back to wholesale markets in China, where they are used again.

