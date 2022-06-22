Bend it for Yoga Day

People practising yoga at Marina Barrage in Singapore for International Yoga Day yesterday.

Across the world, yoga enthusiasts took part in mass yoga events to mark the day, which is celebrated annually on June 21.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's Yoga Day celebrations from Mysore Palace in Karnataka, joined by more than 15,000 people.

Mr Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations in 2014, and it was approved the following year.

Indian scholars believe that yoga - an ancient physical and spiritual discipline - dates back 5,000 years, based on archaeological evidence of poses found inscribed on stones and references to Yogic teachings in the ancient Hindu scriptures called the Vedas.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.