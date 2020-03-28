Beacon of hope in pandemic times

One of Europe's most famous mountains is being used to send a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland's Zermatt ski resort has begun light projections (pictured above on Thursday) to the top of the Matterhorn, the peak that straddles Switzerland and Italy.

Run by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, the display is appearing every evening between sunset and 11pm, projecting messages such as the word "Hope" and the instruction to "Stay home" during the pandemic. It can be viewed live via webcam.

Switzerland was the fifth European country to surpass 10,000 cases, joining Italy, Spain, Germany and France, despite it having a much smaller population of just 8.5 million.