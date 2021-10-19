Ballooning takes off in Brazil

A crew member inspecting a partially inflated hot-air balloon during the 34th Brazilian hot-air balloon championships in the city of Torres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on Sunday.

The state borders Argentina and Uruguay and the region is well known for its wineries, vineyards and German-style resorts.

Apart from this, one can also enjoy the sun and beaches in Torres, which has a population of about 40,000.

In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest number of hot-air balloons and hot-air balloonists.

There are about 45 hot-air balloons for 30 registered pilots divided into three hot-air ballooning clubs. These are located in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

Torres sponsored the hot-air balloon festival and hence gained the title of "Brazilian capital of hot-air ballooning".

