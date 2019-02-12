Westlife's new single and create your own light show

Life reporters (from left) Olivia Ho, Melissa Sim, Anjali Raguraman and Boon Chan
Tune in to ST podcast Life Picks, in which Life reporters highlight the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, Life reporters Anjali Raguraman, Boon Chan and Olivia Ho chat with host Melissa Sim about Irish group Westlife's newest single Hello My Love and The i Light Singapore bicentennial edition which runs till Feb 24.

Highlights of the festival include an interactive piano that the public can play at Fort Canning to create an instant light show and bridges along the Singapore River that have been lit by Singapore and international artists.

