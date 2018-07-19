Top 10 Movies

Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Ant-Man And The Wasp

2. (-) Skyscraper

3. (-) A Monster Vacation

4. (2) Incredibles 2

5. (-) Brother Of The Year

6. (3) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

7. (4) Ocean's 8

8. (-) Shoplifters

9. (6) Hereditary

10. (5) Escape Plan 2

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

2. (1) Ant-Man And The Wasp

3. (-) Skyscraper

4. (3) Incredibles 2

5. (2) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

6. (4) The First Purge

7. (16) Sorry To Bother You

8. (5) Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

9. (6) Uncle Drew

10. (7) Ocean's 8

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!