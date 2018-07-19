Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Ant-Man And The Wasp
2. (-) Skyscraper
3. (-) A Monster Vacation
4. (2) Incredibles 2
5. (-) Brother Of The Year
6. (3) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
7. (4) Ocean's 8
8. (-) Shoplifters
9. (6) Hereditary
10. (5) Escape Plan 2
• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
2. (1) Ant-Man And The Wasp
3. (-) Skyscraper
4. (3) Incredibles 2
5. (2) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
6. (4) The First Purge
7. (16) Sorry To Bother You
8. (5) Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
9. (6) Uncle Drew
10. (7) Ocean's 8
• Information from boxofficemojo.com