ST Podcast: What to do in S'pore March 28 to April 4 - Odette, Alt pizza (food); Rubber Girl On The Loose (play)

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Olivia Ho, who recommends Rubber Girl On The Loose, a play co-produced by Cake as part of The Esplanade's The Studios series, as well as Eunice Quek, who talks about fine dining French restaurant Odette, which was recently ranked No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 list.

She also recommends new flavours at Alt Pizza, which stands out because of its sourdough crust.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

