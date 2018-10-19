Pop-up market's back to help the needy

SINGAPORE - This weekend, FestivalForGood returns with food, fashion and performances.

Head to Marina One for the pop-up market, helmed by The Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE Singapore). More than 80 social enterprises from Singapore and the region will offer hands-on workshops, talks, a retail marketplace, food and live performances.

Festival director Amy Lim also listed the Experience Capsules as a highlight.

"These are themed spaces which will take people on immersive sensory adventures, from a meditative tea appreciation session facilitated by the hearing-disabled to learning about herbs and plants in an edible garden," she said.

One FM 91.3 will be there for a live broadcast on Sunday with deejays The Flying Dutchman and Charmaine Phua. They will be on air from noon to 4pm.

Here are five brands to look out for.

Good Krama

This Cambodian fashion boutique for men and women blends traditional weaving techniques with modern designs to produce unique garments. They are made by a team of Cambodians who earn fair wages and benefits.

Bettr Cup of Coffee

Home-grown speciality coffee company Bettr Cup of Coffee uses sustainably sourced coffee beans in its drinks brewed by its baristas - disadvantaged young men and women who graduated from the Bettr Barista Coffee Academy.

Those interested can also attend a workshop on speciality coffee tasting on Saturday at 11am.

Freedom Cups

These reusable menstrual cups are helping women in the developing world take control of their health and wellness. And thanks to the company's buy-one, give-one model, each cup purchased means one cup will be given to a woman who cannot afford it.

Kins by Hello Flowers!

Hello Flowers! is a floral studio which employs women from all walks of life, including those unable to work or hold full-time jobs due to health conditions or a lack of education.One can buy handicrafts, including dried flowers, jewellery and hand-painted cards, at its booth.

TeddyThotz

TeddyThotz's homemade crafts provide income for the elderly, the disadvantaged and indie designers. Its signature items are hand- crocheted teddy bears and jungle animals.