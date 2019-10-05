Torque Shop

A friend recommended that I upgrade to high-performance tyres. However, after doing this, I noticed that the ride became bumpier and there was more tyre noise. Is this normal? Will it cause damage to my car's suspension?

Presumably, you have switched to high-performance tyres because you would like to have better steering response and higher levels of grip.

An increase in tyre noise and ride stiffness is common with performance-oriented tyres. Although the rubber compound itself may be softer, the side walls are likely to be stiffer. Hence while you get enhanced grip because of the softer and thus more "sticky" rubber, the side walls of the tyre are designed to resist distortion - particularly during cornering.

The downside of the tyre's increased structural integrity is a reduced shock absorption capability. In essence, the ride quality will deteriorate.

Road noise is also likely to increase with performance tyres because of the larger tread pattern. The harder side wall also transmits more noise to the passenger compartment.

Having said that, there are performance tyres which offer a good compromise of comfort and sportiness. But these are not the norm.

As for potential damage to the car's suspension, it is not something you need to worry about. At worst, the suspension's dampers and bushings may experience slightly higher wear.