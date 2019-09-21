Smart, sensible six

If you are one who cannot get enough screen time, Audi's A6 Avant may be the car for you.

The latest full-size wagon features three digitised screens in its cockpit, first seen in luxury siblings like the Q8 and A8.

The car is also stacked with new tech gizmos, including driving aids such as cross-traffic alert and kerb warning (prevents damage to those expensive rims); and the latest version of Audi Connect (a digital concierge which can also be accessed via your phone).

The new car is about the same size as its predecessor - 4mm shorter, 12mm wider and 6mm taller.

But it is slightly more athletic in appearance, with subtle chiselled lines on its sheet metal and other aesthetic tweaks. These include a larger single-frame grille flanked by large lower bumper intake scoops, flared rear-wheel fenders, reminiscent of the original Audi Quattro, and, in our test car, 20-inch wheels.

The turbocharged 3-litre quattro (all-wheel drive) with a mild hybrid electrical system (MHEV) drive has an ample output of 340hp and 500Nm of torque.

Its straight-line century sprint is done in 5.3 seconds, quick enough to embarrass some hot hatches. Show it a winding road and the car laps it up with tyre-squealing drama.

SPECS / AUDI A6 AVANT 3.0

TFSI QUATTRO Price: To be announced Engine: 2,995cc 24-valve V6 turbocharged Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift Power: 340hp at 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,370-4,500rpm 0-100kmh: 5.3 seconds Top speed: 250kmh (electronically limited) Fuel consumption: 7.4 litres/100km Agent: Premium Automobiles

Its steering is quick and progressive. But it remains largely uncommunicative, discouraging exuberance. All-wheel steering (an option) makes the test car more stable around fast bends and more manoeuvrable in a carpark.

An excellent 360-degree camera view makes parking even easier.

The A6 Avant shines as a touring car. It certainly made light work of the nearly 1,000km test-drive through South Germany, which included a detour across the Swiss border. It is a calming commute - swift and quiet. Its adaptive air suspension (another option) makes for a more feathery ride.

Along autobahn stretches, activating the dynamic cruise control puts the driver at ease.

Its 565-litre boot is just as capacious as the previous Avant's. A touring range in excess of 700km on a 63-litre tankful is respectable. The car averaged 8.6 litres/100km, not far off Audi's claimed 7.4 litres.

Its 48-volt mild hybrid system allows the car to coast with engine off for up to 40 seconds between 55kmh and 160kmh. The system also offers near judder-free stop-starts.

Singapore will get a front-wheel-drive 2-litre turbo when the A6 Avant arrives early next year. Its 245hp engine works with a 12-volt mild hybrid system. It should be livelier than the outgoing 190hp 1.8TFSI.

Considering that they offer as much utility as crossovers and are more sedan-like to drive, station wagons really deserve more recognition as lifestyle rides.