Millennial speak: A brief lexicon of the generation's slang

1. Shook

Having a very intense, emotional reaction of shock, fear, excitement and more.

Example: "Did you see the new Game Of Thrones trailer? I'm so shook."

Superlatives include shookt and shooketh.

2. On fleek

Perfectly executed, similar to "on point" or the more contemporary "looking snatched".

Example: "Your eyebrows today are on fleek."

The phrase went viral after American teenager Kayla Newman, or "Peaches Monroee", coined it in a six-second video posted on the social network Vine.

3. Bae

Your significant other, said to stand for "before anyone else", but more likely to have been a derivative of "babe".

It can also be used to refer to other things one is very passionate about, for example, "pizza is bae".

4. Basic

A derogatory term that refers to a person so mainstream that they are beyond uninteresting.

Things associated with being basic include: Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes, quoting Lang Leav's poetry unironically, using #blessed in your Instagram captions for no real reason.

5. Lit

Really amazing.

Examples: "Looking lit today" or "This party is lit".

As early as the 1910s, "lit" already meant "intoxicated".

6. Thirsty

Desperate, especially sexually. If one posts a sexually attractive selfie on social media, this is a "thirst trap".

7. Salty

Upset, bitter and, therefore, rude.

Example: "She's just salty her story didn't make the front page."

8. FOMO

Fear of missing out. It can be used as a verb.

Example: "I'm looking at all these photos of my friends at the bar and I'm fomo-ing so hard."

Marketing strategist Dan Herman first published a paper about this phenomenon in 2000. It is closely linked to social media addiction.

9. tl;dr

Too long; didn't read. Used to call out somebody for being long-winded, or to signal in advance that a post will be lengthy so people do not complain later.

Commonly used on platforms such as Reddit and Tumblr.

10. Woke

Aware about issues of social injustice, for example, "get woke, stay woke".

The phrase "stay woke" dates back to the 1960s and surfaced in pop culture with Erykah Badu and Georgia Anne Muldrow's 2008 song Master Teacher, but truly hit its stride with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Woke is a politically charged term and should not be used generically. If you go around claiming you are woke, you probably are not.