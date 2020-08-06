Life Picks Podcast: Virtual parties this week and digital NDP shows

Life Picks Ep 88: Virtual parties this week and digital NDP shows

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' entertainment and nightlife journalist Anjali Raguraman who shares her pick for the week

This year’s National Day will be virtually celebrated with more than 20 local artists including mainstays like Dick Lee, Charlie Lim and Dick Lee, as well as young rappers and singers like Abangsapau and Yung Raja.

Performers also include violinist Jaz Low, 22, who rose to fame earlier in the year for her rendition of former National Day theme song Home on the balcony of the hotel where she was serving her stay-home notice.

There are also two virtual parties - one by Marquee Singapore on Aug 6 with Laidback Luke and another by Pinball Wizard/Nineteen80 called Majulah Joget with 80s and R&B tunes interspersed with recognisable Singapore anthems.

