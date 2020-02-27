Life Picks Podcast: Garden Beats on despite coronavirus threat

Life Picks Ep 73: Garden Beats on despite coronavirus threat; The Yan restaurant's star grouper delight

9:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin chats with Wong Ah Yoke, ST's senior food correspondent about Yan, a Cantonese restaurant at the National Gallery. It has a promotion on a star grouper served three ways - that is, fillet sauteed with luffa and egg white; belly braised with clam sauce; head and bones made into a broth.

Anjali Raguraman, ST entertainment and nightlife journalist, also comes on the show to share more about Garden Beats 2020 taking place on Feb 29 at Fort Canning Park.

It is one of the few music festivals going ahead despite the ongoing Covid-19 threat. Headlined by English indie rock band Foals, who have been here a couple of times before, tune in to find out more about this festival's highlights.

