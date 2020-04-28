Last chance to enter ST's 7-day colouring challenge and win $5,000

SINGAPORE - Want to have fun with your family during this Covid-19 circuit breaker period? You may even win a prize.

Five readers of The Straits Times stand a chance to win $5,000 each in a colouring challenge.

The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge is sponsored by life insurance company Prudential.

One illustration by a Straits Times artist was published each day, from April 20 to 26, in the Life section.

If you missed them, check out the illustrations below. Tap or click the images to go to the entry page. Download to print them and colour all seven artworks.

Each entry must be a complete set of seven. You may submit as many sets as you like.

There is no age limit and entries can be done singly or as a family.

Entries will be judged on creativity, colour composition, attention to detail and presentation.

Only pdf, doc, docx, jpg, jpeg, png and gif file extension formats will be accepted.

Entries must come in by 3pm on Wednesday (April 29).

Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (1 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (2 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (3 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: LEE YU HUI



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (4 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (5 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: LEE CHEE CHEW



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (6 of 7)

ST ILLUSTRATION: LEE YU HUI



Click or tap image to go to entry page. Download and print. (7 of 7)