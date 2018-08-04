Bespoke beauties

The owner of this sophisticated home saw the complete look only when he was ready to move in.

Such is the schedule of the busy businessman, who fully trusted Mr Adrian Heng of interior design company Ottimo Spazi to deliver a turnkey service.

The interior designer removed the walls of the apartment and combined European design influences - from the favourite travel destination of his client, a bachelor in his 40s - with his signature touch to create an understated, elegant home with bespoke motifs and furniture.

Almost everything in this three-room Housing Board resale flat near Holland Village is bespoke, from the patterned rugs to the modular sofa - Mr Heng imported a water-and dirt-resistant fabric from Europe for it - to the shade of green used for the kitchen backsplash.

He kept to monochromatic hues for the fabrics and accessories and layered the space with rich textures like velvet and leather.

While circles and ovals rule the living room and bedroom, the dining area of the 800 sq ft flat features angular designs, with an island-height dining table that has a geometric steel base and a cowhide rug.

"I designed the elevated dining set so the home owner can enjoy the greenery outside. For the rug, we sourced authentic cowhides, sliced them up and had the pieces stitched together. This way, the floor gets interesting textures and patterns," says Mr Heng.



An elevated dining set offers the home owner a better view of the greenery outdoors.



The kitchen was designed for a busy businessman and avid traveller. The Fenix laminate and hard-wearing quartz countertop cladding the cabinetry have easy-to-maintain surfaces, while the downdraft hood and simple induction stove keep the kitchen functional yet clutter-free.

A light wood laminate by EDL is the highlight of the palette used for the home. Its cool tone visually expands the space and its subtle textured finish allows for easy styling, such as linen-style wallpaper on the beams and accent walls.

Once these were chosen, Mr Heng jazzed the home up with soft furnishings in a monochromatic scheme.

He kept to the muted palette while infusing a bit of bling in the bathroom with tiles: Black quartz is paired with Italian grey stone tiles for a look that is both luxurious and minimal, masculine and chic.

He also created a spacious wardrobe for the owner. "I converted half the common room into a walk-in and 'gave' the remaining half to the living room. This not only created a full-height galley wardrobe, but also an atypical HDB layout, which is useful in putting together a sophisticated interior."



The walk-in wardrobe is accessible via a flushed door in the living room as well as from the bedroom.



In the bedroom, the stylish white leather wallpaper and customised pillow covers catch the eye, but the real winner is the lighting.

As his client loves to read, Mr Heng incorporated a backlight in the headboard. The cove light imbues the room with warmth, while the dimmable halogen light above the bed offers mood lighting - perfect for creating a relaxing vibe after a hectic work day.

If you have a Housing Board flat or condominium apartment you would like featured, e-mail your pictures, with the header, The Chic Apartment, to stlife@sph.com.sg

​