Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR LUCAS HEDGES.
ACTRESS AMBER HEARD.
ACTOR MACAULAY CULKIN.
I don't know that I did, but I don't know that I could have, and I don't know if it was wrong that I didn't.

ACTOR LUCAS HEDGES on losing himself in the title role of Ben Is Black, a movie written and directed by his father Peter Hedges

My job provides me with a platform. Silence is complacency.

ACTRESS AMBER HEARD on her passion for activism

I do get recognised more this time of the year.

ACTOR MACAULAY CULKIN on the movie Home Alone (1990), which he starred in as a child actor, being screened on TV during the Christmas season

