Glee star Lea Michele apologises for bad behaviour on set

LOS ANGELES • Actress Lea Michele took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologise to fans and fellow cast members of Glee after her co-star, African American actress Samantha Ware, 28, spoke out about Michele's behaviour on the set of the hit musical television show.

Earlier this week, Michele, 33, had taken to Twitter to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

The ongoing movement is in response to the death of Mr George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin him to the ground while conducting an arrest.

In her tweet, Michele said: "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter."

Responding, Ware - who appeared on Glee as recurring character Jane Hayward in the show's sixth season - alleged that Michele had committed racial microaggressions against her and made her experience on the set of the TV series "a living hell" which she would never forget.

Ware added that the treatment from Michele had also prompted her to question a career in Hollywood.

The Glee role had been one of the actress' first experiences in Hollywood before she went on to star in other shows, including What/If on Netflix.

Other Glee co-stars, including Amber Riley and Jeante Godlock, weighed in on Ware's comment and expressed their support.

Heather Morris, another actress on the show, said Michele was unpleasant to work with.

Responding to the accusations, Michele posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday and said: "one of the most important lessons in the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives".

She added: "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused."

Michele, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, said she was looking forward to motherhood and becoming a role model for her child who could learn from her mistakes.

Glee, which revolved around a fictional high school club and its members, ran for more than six years and won several awards, including a Golden Globe for best television series (musical or comedy) in 2010.

Michele played Rachel Berry, the show's female lead and star singer during its run.