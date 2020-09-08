Wheelock Place: The pinnacle of delicious appeal

A spot of indulgent shopping to update a wardrobe, a chance to stock up the pantry, a pampering facial or the appeal of shopping at one of several specialty stores.

There are many reasons why shoppers flock to Wheelock Place, one of the Orchard Road shopping belt’s most iconic malls. Here are 12 more tasty incentives to add to the list, each offering the chance to let fine food take us away.



Pistachio Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Grill, #02-04/05

Awarded the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award accolade by Tripadvisor, this halal restaurant is helmed by Egyptian native and former Shangri-la Hotel senior sous chef Khaled Elelimi to deliver a tasty, true-blue Middle Eastern experience. If it is your first-time discovering this cultural and gastronomic gem, go for the chef specials. These include the Egyptian Fish Singary, a fresh oven-baked whole red snapper that has been butterflied, deboned and lathered with a moreish chunky sauce of onions, carrots, baby shrimp and extra virgin olive oil. Also, save belly room for Sultan’s Delight or Hünkar Beğendi. In this Ottoman classic, lamb is stewed with tomato and fresh thyme till fork tender, and served with smoky eggplant and cheese.



Uya 四代目菊川, #02-15/16

Also 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award-approved, Uya specialises in live grilled unagi (freshwater) eel) that sport a crisp, charred exterior encasing soft and fluffy meat. Hot off the grill, the unagi is drenched with Japanese tare (sauce) made from a closely-guarded, four-generations-old recipe of Yondaime Kikukawa in Nagoya. Ask any of Uya's fans, and they will tell you that ordering the traditional Hitsumabushi is de rigueur. This Nagoya specialty dish invites you to enjoy eel in four ways – paired with rice, accentuated by condiments, mixed in soup and lastly, your favourite eating style out of the above three. Mi Sansho (whole Japanese peppercorn) specially imported from the Kochi Prefecture brings the flavour of the unagi to another level, while the yuzu-flavoured soup serves as a palate cleanser.



Privé, #01-K1

One of the best venues to chill along Orchard Road is this all-day dining and drinks venue on a breezy alfresco terrace. Tuck into hearty yet healthy fare such as fragrant brown rice Nasi Goreng; vegan-friendly picks including Plant-Based Hainanese Chicken Rice, Tracy’s Favourite Salad, the new Privé Sausage Muffin or a Sticky Date Pudding topped with vanilla dairy-free nice cream. As dusk falls, raise your glass to attractive Happy Hour promotions (5 to 8pm daily) with special deals on house wines, draught beers, spirits and the “Drink of the Moment”.





Cedele, #03-13A/14

There is a reason why this homegrown F&B stalwart continues to draw a crowd: its consistent menu (one-third of which is vegan-friendly) of nourishing and healthy meals, bakery items, sandwiches and soups. Fill up, guilt-free, on signature dishes such as Supergreen Omelette, a spinach omelette with feta cheese, avocado, vine tomatoes and toasted sourdough bread; or be Nippon-inspired by the Tofu Furikake Salad (vegan), a dish of seaweed sesame-coated tofu, mushroom, edamame, ginkgo nuts and plum sesame dressing. Seafood lovers will appreciate Seabass Salsa and Quinoa with a zesty kombucha citrus dressing, or the Black Pepper Crab Pasta with plump prawns, flavoured with the punchy kick of Sarawak black pepper and curry leaves.



STYLE by STYLE VIBES Café, #02-19

Feed both yourself and the ‘Gram with East-meets-West delights amid stylish retro-chic decor. On the menu, you will find comfort food hawker favourites such as nasi lemak, rojak, laksa and prawn noodles. Other Asian specialties include a delectable beef rendang and rich chicken curry that goes really well with a side of roti prata. Want to go West? Steak, pizza, soups, all-day breakfast platters or the chef’s special, grilled chicken served with fries or pasta and salad will also whet even the most jaded of appetites.



BreadTalk/Toast Box, #B2-01

Newly-opened at Wheelock’s basement level is this duo, a household name promising fresh bread, robust Nanyang coffee, soft-boiled eggs and buttery kaya toast. It’s also only at this outlet that you’ll find Soy on Tap — in various flavours such as yam, honey and pumpkin; and the Truffle Tower, the beautiful marriage of a chocolate layered croissant and a legit truffle mousse filling.



Delifrance, #02-17/17A

This Halal French café chain is adored for its signatures baguette, feuilleté, viennoiserie and the impeccably buttery and flaky croissant — all made with fine French butter and flour.



NamNam Noodle Bar, #B2-02

Go armchair travelling and explore Vietnam through NamNam’s 11 varieties of pho (soup noodles) and six savoury regional banh mi (baguette) flavours.



SUN with MOON, #03-15/16/17

Synonymous with the mall, this Japanese restaurant offers a mouthwatering spread of authentic, modern fare artfully created by executive chef, Mr Toshio Sawai.



M&S Café, #01-K2

Sit down to British classics such as Fish & Chips and scones, or global favourites encompassing Indian curries, al dente Italian pasta, salads and sandwiches.



Starbucks, #B1-01

Each cup of joe served here is carefully brewed from ethically sourced and roasted high quality arabica coffee beans.



CHICHA San Chen, #B1-05

This Taiwanese tea atelier serves only the freshest brews using high quality leaves sourced from its own tea mountain.