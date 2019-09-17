French restaurants Les Amis and Odette get three Michelin stars; 9 new restaurants given one star

SINGAPORE - Singapore can once again boast of having three-Michelin-star restaurants. And not just one, but two.

Odette and Les Amis were both given the maximum three stars at a gala dinner ceremony at the Capella Singapore hotel ballroom on Tuesday (Sept 17). This is the fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore.

The two fine-dining French restaurants had both received two stars for the last three years since the guide was launched in 2016.

There was no three-star restaurant last year, after Restaurant Joel Robuchon, the only one with three stars in 2016 and 2017, closed down in June 2018.

Odette, which is located at the National Gallery Singapore, is co-owned by chef-owner Julien Royer and the Lo And Behold group of restaurants.

Les Amis in Shaw Centre is the flagship restaurant of the home-grown Les Amis Group.

Five restaurants received two stars this year, the same number as last year. Making its debut in the Singapore guide was Zen, which was opened in November 2018 by Swedish chef Bjorn Frantzen and restaurant group Unlisted Collection.

Saint Pierre was also awarded two stars this year after receiving one star in 2017 and 2018.

Nine new restaurants were given a coveted star. They joined 28 others to make up a total of 37 one-star eateries for 2019.

The newcomers include Terra Tokyo Italian, which was awarded a star in 2016 but lost it in 2017.

The other new entries are Basque Kitchen by Aitor, Buona Terra, Cheek Bistro, Restaurant Jag, Lerouy, Restaurant Meta, Table65 and Restaurant Vianney Massot.

Meta was considered a new entry because it moved to a new location.

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle and Hawker Chan - previously known as Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle - remained the only two hawker stalls to get a star.

Last year, there were 34 eateries with one star, with five new entrants.

Said Terra Tokyo Italian's Chef Seita Nakahara, 39: “It’s a different feeling from the first time. We had just opened and were not expecting anything. It was a beautiful moment. But as you know, we lost the star the following year. Our team has been trying to win back the star. After three years, we got it back. I always thought you could not get it back."

The total number of eateries with stars this year grew to 44 from last year’s 39.

Dropping out of the guide this year was Crystal Jade Golden Palace. Another was Bacchanalia, which had been replaced by Vianney Massot Restaurant in April. The new restaurant was awarded a star this year.

Restaurants with one star

Alma by Juan Amador

Basque Kitchen by Aitor

Beni Braci

Buona Terra

Burnt Ends

Candlenut

Cheek Bistro

Chef Kang's

Corner House

Cut

Garibaldi

Hawker Chan

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy's

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Jaan

Restaurant Jag

Jiang-Nan Chun

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Lerouy

Ma Cuisine

Restaurant Meta

Nouri

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Road)

Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura

Table65

Terra Tokyo Italian

The Song of India

Restaurant Vianney Massot

Restaurants with two stars

Saint Pierre

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

Restaurant Zen

Restaurants with three stars

Les Amis

Odette