Odette wins Restaurant of the Year at annual World Gourmet Awards

SINGAPORE - After recently being crowned No.1 on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, French fine dining establishment Odette at the National Gallery Singapore continues its winning streak of accolades.

It bagged two awards - Restaurant of the Year and Old World Wine List of the Year - at the World Gourmet Awards on April 22, held at One Farrer Hotel in conjunction with this year's World Gourmet Summit (WGS).

The 19th edition of the annual awards, organised by Peter Knipp Holdings and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, saw a total of 35 awards given out across six categories in celebration of the industry's finest.

Top honours also went to celebrity chef Sam Leong of Forest at Resorts World Sentosa, who received the Lifetime Achievement award; and chef Lucas Glanville, director of culinary operations for Grand Hyatt Singapore, who received the Hospitality Star Award - for an individual who has made exceptional contributions to the food and beverage industry.

Other chefs who were lauded include Marina Mandarin Singapore's chef Chan Tuck Wai for Executive Chef of the Year, as well as Chef of the Year recipients - chef Kirk Westaway of Jaan at Swissotel The Stamford, and chef Bettina Arguelles of InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay.

In addition, Rising Chef of the Year awards - for those under the age of 32 -went to Sujatha Asokan of Botanico at The Garage in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and Matteo Ponti of Italian restaurant Forlino at One Fullerton.

The WGS is into its 23rd edition, and the gourmet festival's dining events run till May 12 across various restaurants and venues in Singapore.

For more information, go to www.worldgourmetsummit.com.