Open For Business

BIRDY'S

Birdy's is an all-day diner in Upper Thomson. Opened a month ago, it has a day menu that is served until 4pm, after which the evening version applies.

Boasting ingredients that are locally sourced and mostly housemade, the restaurant recommends its Duck Confit Hash ($18 nett), which comes with pimiento peppers, onion, potatoes, poached egg and greens; and Truffle Mushroom Pasta ($18) for brunch.

Other choices for brunch include Shrooms ($14), with forest mushrooms and greens on sourdough; Cheese & Pickles Toastie ($13), comprising goat's and emmental cheeses, beetroot pickles and wholegrain mustard; and something a bit more substantial in The Works ($19, above), with bacon, chorizo sausage, mushrooms, greens, sourdough and a choice of scrambled, sunny-side-up or poached for the eggs.

The evening menu encourages diners to enjoy the food with a glass of wine. A crowd favourite is the Slow Cooked Pork ($25), which is cooked for 12 hours and topped with kecap manis sauce (sweet dark soya sauce) and served with potatoes cooked in duck fat.

Steak-lovers can go for the Beef Ribeye ($33), a 300g Jacob's Creek grass-fed ribeye with wild mushroom fricassee and wholegrain mustard. Birdy's wine list features Old and New World wines, including natural, sustainable and orange wines. There is also a range of craft beers and coffee from Common Man Coffee Roasters.

Where: 215F Upper Thomson Road

Open: 10am to 11pm (Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays), 10am to midnight (Fridays), 8am to midnight (Saturdays) and 8am to 4pm (Sundays)

Info: E-mail dine@birdysallday.com or go to www.dineatbirdys.com or www.facebook.com/birdysallday

RESTAURANT JAG

Restaurant JAG is a fine-dining French restaurant, co-founded by Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Gillon and managing director Anant Tyagi in their first official partnership.

Located in Duxton Road, the restaurant is spread across two floors. Level 1 has seats for 25 and views of the open kitchen, while the lounge and bar on level 2 is outfitted with Chesterfield furniture and has intimate bar seating.

There are various offerings such as a five-course select and 10-course experiential dinner selections, and cocktails and teas showcasing some of the 40 indigenous herbs of the Savoie Mountains in France.

For example, the 5 Expressions menu ($98++), available for lunch and dinner, includes canapes and amuse bouche and comprises Hokkaido scallop, foie gras with smoked eel, Brittany turbot and Pyrenees baby lamb.

The 7 Expressions, also known as A Culinary Journey ($168++), and The 10 Expressions or A True Gourmand Experience ($218++), are the Discovery Degustation dinner options, in which the chefs will cook a meal built around your dietary preferences and inclinations.



PHOTO: RESTAURANT JAG



On the a la carte lunch menu are starters Brittany foie gras ($32++), Hokkaido scallop ($28++) and main courses such as O' Connors grass-fed Angus striplion (250g), with baby turnip, daikon, aubepine and beef jus ($48++); and Icelandic langoustine with veal tongue, broccolini, spelt, sage and capers ($90++, above).

At the bar, there are more than 200 labels of French (85 per cent) and world (5 per cent) wines, and sake (10 per cent) and cocktails.

Where: 76 Duxton Road

Open: Noon to 2pm and 6 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 3138-8477, e-mail reservations@restaurantjag.com or go to www.facebook.com/restaurantjagsg

LE FUSE

Leonadi Ramli is the man behind the Muslim-owned Le Fuse, which serves Sichuan fare, bringing with him 15 years' experience in the spicy, sweet, sour, peppery and salty cuisine, including working with many acclaimed Chinese Michelin-starred chefs.

Located in Lim Tua Tow Road, off Upper Serangoon Road, the restaurant is also revising its operating hours for weekdays.

While it will open earlier for a midday lunch, Fridays will retain its 4pm opening to allow for Friday prayers.



PHOTO: LE FUSE



In promoting its Mala Xiang Guo ($12.80+ to $15.80+, above) signature dish, Le Fuse uses the opportunity to tell customers about its use of 100 Sichuan ingredients, especially the peppercorn spice, and even shows diners samples of the ingredient, emphasising the source of spiciness together with Le Fuse's Sichuan chilli paste.

Customers can indicate their preferred spice level: mild, moderate or extreme.

There is a set lunch menu ($10.90+, add $2+ for soft drinks) and a Mala luncheon special ($15.90+), as well as a la carte items such as Fuse Calamari (Ma La/ Salted Egg/Salt & Pepper, $9.80+), The Best Minced Chicken Noodles (soup/dry, $9.80+) and Sichuan Braised Beef Noodles (soup/dry, $10.80+).

Where: 22 Lim Tua Tow Road

Open: 4 to 10pm (tomorrow and Tuesday; from Nov 7: noon to 2.30pm and 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 4 to 10pm (Fridays), noon to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Info: Call 6612-8325 or 8748-5040, e-mail contactlefuse@gmail.com or go to www.mala-sg.com or www.facebook.com/lefusecafesg

