WESTERN AUSTRALIA (REUTERS) - A cow called 'Knickers' is thought to be the largest in Australia. Standing at 1.94m tall, his was deemed too large to fit into the abattoir's processing facility, Australian media reported.

The seven-year-old Holstein Friesian steer who weighs 1,400 kg will spend the rest of his days with his herd on his owners Myalup property in Western Australia.

An Italian cow called Bellino holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living steer measuring 2.027m