Style News

SHOP FRIDAY SALES AT GSS

The GSS: Experience Singapore comes to a close on July 28, which leaves just two weeks left of TGIF deals.

The Friday promotions, which differ each week and are revealed only on the day itself, range from dining discounts to storewide sales at fashion retailers.

Today only, stock up on casual basics at Denizen and Dockers stores, which are respectively offering $25 off any purchase and $50 off a $100 minimum spend.

At Superdry, take 40 per cent off storewide, while at Topman stores, shoppers get 30 per cent off all tops with a minimum purchase of three pieces.

Local designer Gin Lee gets in on the action too, with 10 per cent off regular-priced items at her womenswear label GinLee Studio in the National Design Centre.

NEW MAKE-UP LINE FROM THE FACE SHOP

South Korean cosmetics brand The Face Shop, known for its nature-derived ingredients and focus on natural beauty, has launched a new make-up brand that is all about bold colour.

Vdivov is a professional make-up brand under parent company, electronics giant LG Household & Health Care, which also owns K-beauty brands Belif and The History Of Whoo.

The new line offers cushion compacts, concealers, lipsticks, eyeliners and mascaras. Prices range from $12 for a brow pencil to $49 for a foundation.

If you are itching to try a signature product, go for the Lip Cut Rouge Velvet (above, $29) in an array of bright colours or the Double Stay Cushion ($44) make-up cushion that comes with a 15g refill.

Vdivov is available at 13 The Face Shop outlets here, including at Raffles City, Bugis Junction, Wisma Atria and Plaza Singapura.

AFFORDABLE SKINCARE LINE THE INKEY LIST ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE

British skincare label The Inkey List was launched globally only last year, but has quickly risen to the top of many a beauty junkie’s radar for its affordability and attractive claims. The brand was founded by former employees of Britain-based drugstore Boots.

Prices for its 15 products, now available in Singapore exclusively at Sephora, do not exceed $22.

With a focus on hero ingredients – meaning each product has just one main ingredient – the line’s minimalist concept and packaging have also drawn comparisons to popular Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary.

Bestsellers from The Inkey List include a Vitamic C serum ($18), Salicylic Acid Cleanser ($22) and Caffeine ($18), an eye cream starring the titular ingredient.

Some of the products are already available online (www.sephora.sg) and the full range will be launched at Sephora Ion Orchard on Aug 29.

PERSONAL BEAUTY SHOPPING SERVICE AT SEPHORA

You have heard of personal shopping for clothes. Now, you can dress your face without lifting a finger, with a personal beauty shopping service.

The newly renovated Sephora Takashimaya S.C., which reopened earlier this month, offers the make-up giant’s first personal shopper service in South-east Asia.

Exclusive to the outlet and Sephora Gold Members, the complimentary service takes shoppers around the store with personalised product recommendations in a 60-minute private session.

When making your appointment online (www.sephora.sg), select your preferred personal shopper from a team of seven, then fill in a questionnaire on your skincare, make-up, hair and fragrance preferences.

At the store, you will get a one-on-one consultation, as well as a range of complimentary offerings such as skin-health analysis, hair and make-up touch-ups and fragrance sampling.

Other pampering services include a welcome drink, hot towel and hand massage, and engraving services to customise lip or fragrance products purchased in-store.