Essentials for a stylish staycay

By now, you should be resigned to the fact that a night in a hotel here is the closest you can get to a holiday for the rest of this year.

Packing an overnight bag may not be as exciting or challenging as packing a suitcase, but at least you will still feel that you are hightailing it out of your home for some alone time.

The Straits Times picks out the essentials to take along for your next staycation.

1 Sunscreen

While you should be wearing sunscreen even at home, it often takes a vacation for most to remember their SPF.

Pack one with no less than SPF30 protection, such as the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Face Lotion with SPF50 ($28), that absorbs fast and leaves no white cast; or Japanese brand d program's Allerdefense BB Essence SPF43 PA+++ ($38.90) that offers light foundation coverage.

Feeling lazy on "holiday"? Opt for spray-on options like the Biore UV Athlizm Skin Protect Spray ($21.90) for easy, lightweight application even on the body.

2 Travel-sized skincare

Packing skincare is always a fun lead-up to a holiday, but for a getaway an hour away from your home, you might not want to fuss with full-sized products.

The Sigi Skin Minis Set ($55) combines the local skincare brand's bestsellers - a cleanser, sunscreen and night mask - for a convenient, comprehensive routine.

If you plan on hanging by the pool all day, stay hydrated with refreshing facial mists like Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist ($43) and Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist ($26).

3 Resort wear

They say dress for the job you want - so why not dress for the vacation you want?

Keep it weather-appropriate, of course. For that elusive beach holiday, casual shirts - like H&M's Resort Shirt (two for $25) in tropical prints or local menswear label Graye's Shoto Baseball Collar Top ($80) - will look smarter than your usual tank or T-shirt.

Good news for the ladies - your summer dresses work all-year round, even on a make-believe holiday. Stay comfortable in floaty numbers like this Splendour Pleated Kaftan ($129) from Our Second Nature, or Love, Bonito's Bellanne Textured Tier Midi Dress ($49.90).

4 Swimwear

A stylish one-piece like this Tia One Piece ($139) from local online label Pinksalt will transition nicely into a dinner-appropriate outfit once you throw on a pair of pants or a skirt.

For the guys, pick up affordable board shorts in a range of prints and colours at Decathlon (from $5).

5 Slip-ons

Slip into fuss-free slides or sandals for when you toggle between the pool, hotel lobby and your room.

The Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides ($50), available in a range of colours, remains a unisex favourite for its Cloudfoam Plus plush footbed and is a great waterproof option for chilling by the pool.

For something a little fancier, a style like Topshop's Porto Buckle Sandals ($43.90) works.

6 Scarf

A versatile scarf serves many purposes - as a hair accessory, a light shawl, something to shield your face with when sunbathing and, more popularly these days, as a scarf top. Support local while staying trendy in a bright heritage-inspired print from Singaporean brand Binary Style ($98).

7 Face mask

A staycation in the new normal means packing along a few versatile masks in case your accommodation does not provide one.

The Uniqlo Airism Face Mask ($14.90 for a pack of three) is our pick for a cooling, breathable mask that pairs with everything and will see you comfortably through the day.

8 Hand sanitiser

Alongside masks, don't forget your hand sanitiser. In the same vein of keeping things fuss-free, choose sprays like Dr Bronner's Lavender Hand Sanitizer ($7.90) and local brand Handmade Heroes' No-no Nasties Sanitizer ($8.90).