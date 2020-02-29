Events cancelled or postponed

A-HA HUNTING HIGH AND LOW LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Norwegian band A-ha have cancelled what would have been their first concert in Singapore. The concert was scheduled for March 21 at the Singapore Turf Club. Those who have bought tickets will receive full refunds through Sistic.

GIOLI & ASSIA AT GARDEN BEATS FESTIVAL

Italian electro-pop duo Gioli & Assia have cancelled their set at the Garden Beats Festival. The festival takes place today at Fort Canning Park andThai electro-R&B star Pyra will replace the duo.

GREEN DAY - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American rock band Green Day have postponed their concert in Singapore, which was scheduled for March 8. Tickets purchased through Sports Hub Tix will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be announced.

DANNIC AT MARQUEE

Dutch DJ and EDM producer Dannic postponed his show at Marquee nightclub at Marina Bay Sands last night. Ticket holders will receive refunds.