1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Mulan

2. (2) Tenet

3. (3) The Eight Hundred

4. (-) Ava

5. (4) Do You Love Me As I Love You?

6. (5) The New Mutants

7. (-) I'm Livin It

8. (-) Beauty Water

9. (-) Aku Tahu Kapan Kamu Mati

10. (-) I Weirdo

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Tenet

2. (2) The New Mutants

3. (-) Infidel

4. (3) Unhinged

5. (4) The Broken Hearts Gallery

6. (7) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

7. (5) Bill & Ted Face The Music

8. (-) Alone

9. (8) The Personal History Of David Copperfield

10. (6) Words On Bathroom Walls

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
