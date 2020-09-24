Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Mulan
2. (2) Tenet
3. (3) The Eight Hundred
4. (-) Ava
5. (4) Do You Love Me As I Love You?
6. (5) The New Mutants
7. (-) I'm Livin It
8. (-) Beauty Water
9. (-) Aku Tahu Kapan Kamu Mati
10. (-) I Weirdo
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Tenet
2. (2) The New Mutants
3. (-) Infidel
4. (3) Unhinged
5. (4) The Broken Hearts Gallery
6. (7) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
7. (5) Bill & Ted Face The Music
8. (-) Alone
9. (8) The Personal History Of David Copperfield
10. (6) Words On Bathroom Walls
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com