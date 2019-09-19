Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) It Chapter Two

2. (-) Weathering With You

3. (2) The Angry Birds Movie 2

4. (3) Ne Zha

5. (-) Hustlers

6. (-) Exit

7. (5) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

8. (4) Angel Has Fallen

9. (7) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

10. (9) Sangkar

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) It Chapter Two

2. (-) Hustlers

3. (2) Angel Has Fallen

4. (3) Good Boys

5. (4) The Lion King

6. (5) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

7. (6) Overcomer

8. (-) The Goldfinch

9. (11) The Peanut Butter Falcon

10. (7) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

