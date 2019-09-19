Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) It Chapter Two
2. (-) Weathering With You
3. (2) The Angry Birds Movie 2
4. (3) Ne Zha
5. (-) Hustlers
6. (-) Exit
7. (5) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
8. (4) Angel Has Fallen
9. (7) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
10. (9) Sangkar
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) It Chapter Two
2. (-) Hustlers
3. (2) Angel Has Fallen
4. (3) Good Boys
5. (4) The Lion King
6. (5) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
7. (6) Overcomer
8. (-) The Goldfinch
9. (11) The Peanut Butter Falcon
10. (7) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com