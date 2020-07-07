The Rock is highest-paid star on Instagram

LOS ANGELES • Move over Kylie Jenner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has clinched the title of Instagram's highest-paid celebrity.

According to social-media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the actor can charge advertisers about US$1 million (S$1.4 million) per sponsored post. He has a massive following of 189 million, which beats Jenner's 184 million followers.

According to Fox News, Hopper HQ began to compile yearly lists of the highest-earning stars in 2017, after asking celebrities and influencers how much they were being paid.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 22, now earns about US$986,000 a sponsored post.

This year's list of highest-paid celebrities includes soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian, and pop singer Ariana Grande.

The news of Johnson's wealth is no surprise, as the 48-year-old was named one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors last year by business magazine Forbes.