The Office cast get together for a wedding

LOS ANGELES • The cast of sitcom The Office reunited to recreate the epic dance scene from Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly's (Jenna Fischer) nuptials for an actual wedding, according to American media reports.

The real-life couple, Susan and John from Maryland, are avid fans of the NBC comedy (2005 to 2013), and he had proposed to her at a gas station, just like Jim did with Pam.

Susan and John had to tie the knot virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic and Krasinski, 40, offered to be their officiant and get them married on his YouTube show, Some Good News.

After the virtual ceremony, the actor called on his former castmates, including Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, to recreate the dance scene from the show's wedding.

They danced to Forever by singer Chris Brown from their homes and recreated the crazy dance moves, down to accidentally kicking each other, which happened on the show.

Krasinski said: "There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too."

The actor even invited country singer Zac Brown to sing an original song for the wedding.

FRIENDS REUNION DELAYED

Meanwhile, fans of American sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004) may have to wait until the autumn for the Friends reunion special.

HBO Max executives are holding out hopes of filming it before a live audience rather than shooting the much-anticipated get together remotely with stars under quarantine.

Mr Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, which is launching the HBO Max streaming service on May 27, said on Monday he thought it was worth waiting until the one-off unscripted show could be filmed in a traditional way.

The reunion, dreamed of by fans for years, was supposed to have helped launch HBO Max, but the coronavirus epidemic shut down production across Hollywood before it could be filmed.

"We are holding out to be able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer. We do think there's a value to having a raucous live audience experience these six great friends coming back together," Mr Greenblatt told Hollywood outlet Variety in an interview.

"We didn't want to just do it suddenly on a Web call, or six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," he added.

Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended in 2004 after 10 years, but it remains one of the most popular shows in re-runs.

REUTERS