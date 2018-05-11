Taylor Swift reignites feud with Kim Kardashian

ATLANTA • In 2016, reality television star Kim Kardashian tweeted about snakes, apparently aimed as a swipe against singer Taylor Swift, who had earlier slammed her husband Kanye West.

Swift publicly condemned the rapper for calling her a "b****" and taking credit for her fame in his song, Famous.

Kardashian hit back, posting a telephone call that seemed to show Swift knew about the lyrics in advance and gave her stamp of approval.

On Tuesday, Swift revisited the issue at her concert in Arizona.

"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And I went through some really low times for a while...

"I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead," Swift said.

She concluded: "I think that the lesson is that you shouldn't care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don't know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you... the people who see you as a human being."

She ended the concert with a mash-up of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things.

The latter is thought to be directed at West, with lyrics including "friends don't try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind-twist you".

WASHINGTON POST