Taiwanese magician wins third season of Asia's Got Talent

SINGAPORE- Taiwanese magician Eric Chien was crowned the champion of Asia's Got Talent Season 3 on Thursday (April 11).

The results show of the talent competition was held at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre and televised on AXN channel.

"I had a lot of doubts about myself but winning this has given me a lot of confidence. I will continue to share my magic with the world and I know I will do even better next time, " said Mr Chien after his win.

The 26-year-old defeated eight other acts from around Asia to clinch the grand prize of US$100,000 (S$135,335) and complimentary flights on Vietjet Air for up to one year.

Other finalists included Malaysian mathematics whiz Yaashwin Sarawanan, Filipino contemporary acrobatic dance duo Power Duo and Taiwanese dance crew Maniac Family.

The results were based on public votes.