Taiwanese actress Shu Qi turns 44, wishes family and friends good health

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi turned 44th on Thursday (April 16) with a positive message for those around her.

"I am so grateful, my mother went through a lot the year she gave birth to me," she said in her Weibo post on Thursday."Wishing health to my friends and family. No matter how difficult the future is, this is just an important challenge in life," she added.

The actress, who is married to Hong Kong actor and director Stephen Fung, also posted a short video clip of herself smiling at the camera while wearing a platinum blonde wig and a lit-up crown with the words "Happy Birthday" printed on it.

Chinese actor Chen Kun, 44, was the first to wish her happy birthday, posting three customised birthday cards of the actress, along with the caption: "Happy birthday, Goddess."

Other celebrities such as Chinese singer Karry Wang and actress Zhou Yutong wishing her a happy birthday.

Shu, who is based in Hong Kong, is known for her roles in 2008 Chinese romantic comedy film If You Are The One and 2015 martial arts film The Assassin.