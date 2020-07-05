Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen marks actor husband Chen Xiao's birthday with family photo

To celebrate her husband's birthday, Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen, 37, took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to share a family photo.

She celebrated her Chinese actor husband Chen Xiao turning 32 on Sunday (July 5) with a picture of the couple with their son, aged three, all in matching denim outfits.

Their son, who rarely appears in his parents' social media posts, had his face obscured with a lollipop.

The couple fell in love while filming the 2014 drama series The Romance Of The Condor Heroes, based on Louis Cha's wuxia novel The Return Of The Condor Heroes.

They played the lead romantic couple of Yang Guo and Little Dragon Maiden.

The co-stars-turned-lovers tied the knot in 2016 and their son was born the same year.

Michelle Chen is best known to local audiences as the female lead of the hit Taiwanese teenage romance film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).