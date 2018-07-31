Taiwanese actor Ma Ju-feng dies

TAIPEI • Television viewers in Singapore would have seen the veteran actor in long-running Taiwanese drama serial Lee's Family Reunion (2010 to 2011).

On Sunday, Ma Ju-feng died at age 65, Taiwan's media reported.

Famous for roles in several other Taiwanese drama serials such as The Golden Ferris Wheel (2005 to 2006) and Parents' Love (2009 to 2010), he completed shooting television serial The Way To Happiness earlier this month.

He was visiting his brother in Nantou county before a scheduled return to north Taiwan on Sunday.

But he was found unconscious at a hostel that morning and was sent to hospital. He was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of treatment.

Ma began acting in 1980 and won the Golden Bell Award for the newcomer with the most potential in 1981. He appeared in more than 40 TV serials and dozens of movies in a career spanning 38 years.

He had a health scare while filming a TV serial in 2004. He was alone at home recovering from flu, when he discovered that he could not move his lower body after waking up and called the producers immediately to seek help. He resumed work after receiving treatment, Taiwan's Apple Daily reported.

Last year, Ma, who is married with three children, showed signs of paralysis in his hands and feet, which affected his walking.

He went to hospital after suffering a stroke at home, but was told his condition was not serious, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.