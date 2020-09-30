Super Junior's Ryeowook confirms he is dating Ari, former member of girl group Tahiti

K-pop boy band Super Junior's vocalist Ryeowook has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Ari, a former member of girl group Tahiti.

According to Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, the news was confirmed on Tuesday, when Super Junior's music label Label SJ told South Korean news outlet SpoTVNews the two stars "are in a romantic relationship after they were first close as senior and junior artists".

The 33-year-old Ryeowook, whose real name is Kim Ryeo-wook, reportedly met Ari, 25, through a mutual acquaintance.

Both apologised to their fans in separate notes posted online for the sudden revelation about the fact that they are dating.

Ari, whose real name is Kim Sun-young, also set the record straight about malicious rumours of how she is a member of the controversial religious sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which was linked to South Korea's coronavirus outbreak.

According to K-pop news portal Allkpop, she wrote: "I am a Christian, but I am not from Shincheonji."

Known for his high notes and clear, resonant voice, Ryeowook debuted as part of Super Junior in 2005.

He is also part of the group's sub-unit K.R.Y. - alongside the group's two other strongest vocalists - Kyuhyun and Yesung.

He launched his solo career in 2016 with his EP The Little Prince.

Ari was originally part of girl group Tahiti, which debuted in 2012.

The group was not particularly successful and they disbanded in 2018.