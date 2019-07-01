Stormzy is first Brit rapper to headline Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY (England) • Stormzy, 25, made history as the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury last Friday, bringing his experience of black urban life to the world's biggest greenfield music festival in a performance that had the capacity crowd jumping.

The Londoner, whose debut album was released two years ago, was joined by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to duet on Blinded By Your Grace Pt 1, and later by fellow English rappers Dave and Fredo, who performed their hit, Funky Friday, with the headliner.

Next came Stormzy's No. 1 song, Vossi Bop, the name of a viral dance move. He finished with Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2 and Big For Your Boots. His performance ended the first day of the festival, held on Worthy Farm in south-west England.

REUTERS