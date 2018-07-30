Stefanie Sun gives birth to second child - a baby girl weighing 2.79kg

SINGAPORE - Homegrown Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun has given birth to her second child, a girl.

On Instagram and Facebook, she shared a photo on Monday (July 30) of herself holding her infant daughter with the caption: "Mama's current status: hungry."

She also wrote: "Baby girl's current status: checking out a whole new world. Parents' current status: checking out a whole new girl."

Her daughter was born on July 25 at Thomson Medical Centre, and weighs 2.79kg.

In the same post, she also posted a picture of a drawing of her new family of four, presumably drawn by her son, who is 5½.

The award-winning pop star, who turned 40 just two days before giving birth, is married to Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim van der Ros.

In a joint statement sent out by music companies Make/Music and Universal Music Group, they asked for fans and media to give the new mum and family some privacy.

The statement said: "Nadim accompanied Yanzi throughout the delivery and both mother and baby are doing great. Thank you all for your concern and well wishes.

"We would also appreciate if fans and media alike can give Yanzi and her family the privacy they enjoy."