Song Hye-kyo back on TV in drama shot in Cuba

SEOUL - South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is returning to the small screen with romance series Encounter, ending a hiatus following her high-profile marriage to actor Song Joong-ki last year.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (Nov 21), she said her divorcee character is overwhelmed by life before meeting a free-spirited young man (Park Bo-gum).

"It was a little difficult at first, what with Bo-gum being younger, but we were able to film the show smoothly as Park was very (helpful) in following what I discussed with the director," she said.

The show was filmed in Havana, Cuba, with the work taking a month.

"Cuba is a beautiful country. It's very laidback and many people were kind. Though the country can be full of passion, it is actually quiet most of the time," the actress noted.