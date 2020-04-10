Singer Dave Wang posts on social media for first time in six months

Taiwanese singer Dave Wang Chieh, who has reportedly moved to Canada after he retired from singing more than a year ago, has posted on Weibo for the first time since last October.

Fans have been concerned about Wang, 57, since Canada has reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases, with more than 500 deaths as of Thursday (April 9).

On Thursday, he wrote, "I am old, but I am staying true to my mission. My thoughts remain adorable, and my heart is still full of love. Take care during this difficult time, and I love all of you forever."

Fans commented they were relieved by his latest post, with many wishing him well and some saying they have waited for his update on social media for a long time.

Wang is known for his songs in the late 1980s and early 1990s such as A Game A Dream, Do I Really Have Nothing? and Forget You Forget Me.

He had said in 2010 that his vocal cords were damaged after his drink was spiked, with him losing almost all his hair three months after the incident. He said he knew who was behind the poisoning, but chose not to seek revenge due to his faith.

Wang, whose father is famous Shaw Brothers actor Wang Hsieh, is twice divorced with two grown children.