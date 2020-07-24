Singer-actor Huang Jinglun married with baby on the way

Singaporean singer and actor Huang Jinglun turned 37 yesterday and took the chance to share some exciting news: He is married with a baby boy on the way.

He announced the good news on his Instagram account, posting a picture of himself and his pregnant wife, as well as pictures of an ultrasound scan and their wedding rings. Huang captioned: "My birthday this year is truly meaningful. For one thing, my favourite team (Liverpool) won the championship."

Thanking fans for their gifts and wishes, he added: "My best gift this year is that I am married and that I am going to be a father soon."

Wishing that his son will "grow up handsome", the Taiwan-based artist added that he would be releasing a mini-album at the end of the month and that good things "come in threes".

Huang did not show his wife's face in the images or include details about her, but Taiwanese media have reported that she is 28 and not from the entertainment business.

They were said to have been dating for four years and married in May this year, with Taiwanese actor Kuo Chi-chien serving as one of their witnesses, Taiwan's United Daily News reported.

Fans left congratulatory messages after the news came out. One wrote: "Happy birthday and congratulations! I'm really so happy for you!"

Huang first found fame on Taiwanese reality singing competition, One Million Star, in 2008. He signed on with Warner Music Taiwan and released his first solo album, Jing's Note, later that year.

Huang has appeared in many television series, including the 2009 Taiwanese comedy, Momo Love, and has since shifted his focus to television presenting, winning him Best Host In A Children's Programme at the prestigious Golden Bell Awards in 2016.