Saturday Night Live stays home

With New York City under lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cast of long-running live comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired its experimental Saturday Night Live At Home special on Saturday (United States time).

Cast members appeared in a multi-person Zoom video call. Actor Tom Hanks, who has recovered after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month, served as host for the show, which featured pre-recorded sketches.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was the musical guest, performing Bob Dylan's Shelter From The Storm.

Usual segments like Weekend Update got a "home edition". The segment was still hosted by comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che, but with actor Alec Baldwin calling in as his caricature of US President Donald Trump.

Comedian Larry David reprised his role as Senator Bernie Sanders, answering questions about what he was going to do after dropping out of the presidential race. Mr Sanders ended his campaign for president last week.

SNL was originally scheduled to return from a planned hiatus on March 28, but the coronavirus outbreak suspended production last month.

The show joins other at-home, self-produced remote broadcasts, including those done by late-night talk-show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.