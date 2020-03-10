Sammi Cheng flexes her muscles at home

Sammi Cheng is not letting the coronavirus stop her from living life and urging her followers to follow her example.

On Sunday, which was International Women's Day, the 48-year-old posted on her Instagram account pictures and a video of herself working out at home, showing off her toned arms and legs.

The Hong Kong actress-singer wrote: "Today is Women's Day. Bless the health and happiness of women in the world."

In a second related post, she asked her followers if they had any plans for Women's Day.

"At this time during the epidemic, many of us are suspending our exercise. I have also tried not to visit crowded gyms."

However, she encouraged her followers to stay healthy and work out in the comfort of their homes as long as they do not over-exert.

Netizens have expressed positive reactions to her posts. One commented: "Yes. No need to go to the gym for exercise nowadays," while another said: "You're awesome dear. My superwoman."