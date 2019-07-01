S. Korean actress found dead in suspected suicide

SEOUL • South Korea actress Jeon Mi-seon, who acted in blockbuster television dramas such as Moon Embracing The Sun (2012), was found dead in a hotel room last Saturday.

The 48-year-old actress was supposed to stay at the hotel in North Jeolla province's Jeonju, about 240km from Seoul, for two days for work, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Her body was found after her manager called the police to say the actress had gone missing. She is believed to have committed suicide, officials have said.

A detailed investigation into her death is under way.

Jeon was scheduled to perform in a theatre play at the Samsung Culture Centre of Chonbuk National University in Jeonju. The show was cancelled last Saturday following news of her death, Hellokpop entertainment news site reported.

The actress was cast in a number of wildly popular television drama series that won many viewers across Asia. Her works include Love In The Moonlight (2016), Reply 1988 (2015) and Moon Embracing The Sun.

Her last movie, The King's Letters, will premiere later this month.