Protests over poor sound in first concert in Spice Girls' reunion tour

Organisers of the first show in the Spice Girls' reunion tour have got an earful from irate fans over the poor sound.

The quality was so bad that some of the 70,000 people, who turned up for the girl group's first gig in seven years in Dublin on Friday (May 24), staged a walkout - despite other allures like fireworks and dazzling costume changes.

Netizens complained that those who were seated in the stands - high above the stage - could not hear the lyrics.

"There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is that bad," one fan, Ms Sabrina Egerton, wrote.

But there were messages of praise too for Melanie Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, reported USA Today. One fan posted that she lost her voice from screaming at the concert.

The group are on a 13-concert tour of Britain without Victoria Beckham who chose not to take part to focus on her fashion business.

The Spice Girls have taken note of the problems at the Dublin show.

Brown promised to Spice Up Your Life (their 1997 hit) at the next gig, posting after the show that "we will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better".