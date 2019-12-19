Parasite and Ne Zha in race for Best Movie Oscar

LOS ANGELES • South Korean social satire Parasite and China's animation blockbuster Ne Zha are among 344 contenders in the race for a Best Movie Oscar next year.

The list of eligible 2019 contenders was unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Tuesday.

This year's blockbusters, such as Captain Marvel and Joker, are represented, as are Netflix movies The Irishman, Marriage Story and Dolemite Is My Name.

New and upcoming releases Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Cats are also in the mix, with the rules stipulating that a contender must screen for a minimum of seven consecutive days in a theatre in Los Angeles County by Dec 31.

Singapore director Eric Khoo's Ramen Shop, whose cast includes Jeanette Aw and Mark Lee, is eligible too. The movie was screened last year in Singapore under the title Ramen Teh.

The Oscar practice has been that between five and 10 movies will be nominated for the Best Picture contest.

The nominations will be announced on Jan 13, with the ceremony set to take place on Feb 9.