Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts lead Call To Unite global livestream

LOS ANGELES • Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, actress Julia Roberts, author Deepak Chopra and former United States president George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend calling for unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Call To Unite, starting today at 8am (Singapore time) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne Tha God, the African Children's Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and American pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer inspirational messages, songs and prayers, the organisers said.

"As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment," the organisers said, inviting people around the world to "join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours".

The livestream, one of several remotely produced events aimed at bringing people together during the pandemic, is organised by Dr Tim Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training for people with intellectual disabilities, but its programmes have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

