BRITISH ROYALS JOIN DAVID ATTENBOROUGH AFTER FILM SCREENING: Britain's royal family have released pictures of Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children joining naturalist David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The photographs were taken last week after the 94-year-old broadcaster joined Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and second-in-line to the throne, to watch an outdoor screening of Attenborough's upcoming film. The film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, sets out his "witness statement" on the destruction of the environment and ideas on how humans can still put it right.

Prince William, who has followed his father Prince Charles in pursuing environmental causes, has previously interviewed Attenborough.

The Queen presented him with an award for raising awareness of the dangers of plastic pollution last year.

The photographs show Attenborough with Prince William and Middleton, surrounded by their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.