SHU QI AND STEPHEN FUNG CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY: A pandemic is not stopping celebrity couple Shu Qi and Stephen Fung from celebrating special occasions.

The couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, shared details of Fung's birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Fung, who turned 46 on Sunday, had flown to Taiwan to meet his wife of four years. They visited Yilan County in north-eastern Taiwan and shared a feast lovingly prepared by Shu Qi, reported Oriental Daily News.

The 44-year-old Taiwanese actress prepared a birthday meal consisting of seven dishes and a soup for her husband, who was grinning widely from the opposite end of the dinner table.

There was also a birthday cake, which was decorated with mini items such as a drum set and a clapperboard. Written on the cake were phrases including "Happy Birthday" and "The Most Handsome Director".

Shu Qi, who is based in Hong Kong and known for roles in movies such as The Assassin, (2015) also prepared a bowl of steaming pork knuckle noodles for her husband.

The bowl of noodles is a Taiwanese birthday tradition, with the noodles symbolising added blessings and longevity.

The couple first met on the set of the 1997 film Bishonen. They dated for four years before they tied the knot in 2016.