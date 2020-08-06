SUN AND YOUNG GO SIGHTSEEING: They were both wearing face masks, but fans recognised Stefanie Sun and Charlie Young all the same. On Tuesday, home-grown singer Sun posted photos taken in Arab Street with Hong Kong actress Young. Sun, who turned 42 last month, wrote in Chinese: "We are looking for places to go sightseeing." Their location was indicated as Hjh Maimunah Restaurant & Catering in Arab Street.

Even if fans could not recognise Young, there was a clue in the post - #theyoungcharlieyoung was one of the hashtags along with #gathering and #smilesbehindthemasks. Sun also posted a picture of the lunch the duo and two other friends had at the restaurant.

Young, 46, is based in Singapore with her Singaporean husband Khoo Shao Tze. The couple have twin sons who are three years old. Sun, who celebrates her 20th year in show business this year, is also a mother of two. She has a seven-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter with her Dutch-Indonesian businessman husband Nadim van der Ros.

This is not the first time Sun and Young have appeared in each other's photos. The actress, known for her roles in movies such as The Lovers (1994), New Police Story (2004) and Cold War (2012), posted several photos of herself with Sun on social media last month to mark Sun's birthday. She also appeared in Sun's photos in October 2018 when they celebrated a friend's birthday.